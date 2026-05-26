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Water-purifier maker Kent RO delays IPO as Mideast war dents sentiment

The Iran conflict has fuelled concerns over ‌prolonged hostilities and heightened market ​volatility, slowing listings from Hong Kong to London.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:21 IST
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