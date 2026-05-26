<p>Chennai: Kent RO Systems has shelved plans to go public, its chairman told Reuters, as the Indian water-purifier maker becomes the latest company to delay its stock market debut with the Middle East conflict unsettling global markets and weakening sentiment.</p>.PhonePe defers IPO plans amid geopolitical tensions, market volatility.<p>The Iran conflict has fuelled concerns over prolonged hostilities and heightened market volatility, slowing listings from Hong Kong to London.</p>.Why Walmart-backed PhonePe suddenly pressed pause on its big IPO plan.<p>In India, Walmart-backed PhonePe has also pausedits IPO plans, while Reuters reported earlier this month that billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Platforms had shifted its proposed IPO into a fundraising exercise without offering foreign investors a share sale.</p><p>Kent received regulatory clearance last June for a public listing comprising an offer for sale by existing shareholders, including Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Gupta.</p><p>"We are not in a hurry," Gupta said in an interview on Monday, adding that volatile markets, worsened by the Iran war, make this an unsuitable time to list.</p><p>He ruled out an IPO for at least a year, but said the company could revisit plans once conditions stabilise.</p><p>Gupta said Kent faces no immediate pressure to go public as it does not have foreign shareholders.</p><p>The Middle East conflict is also pushing up transportation, metals and plastics costs, weighing on Kent's operations. The company imports about 15% of its raw materials.</p><p>The company has raised prices by about 2% since the conflict began, Gupta said, adding that it would reassess further increases depending on input costs.</p><p>Kent's revenue rose to roughly 14 billion rupees ($146.77 million) in fiscal 2026 from about 12.60 billion rupees a year earlier. Gupta expects growth of around 15% in fiscal 2027, buoyed by still-low adoption of water purifiers in India, where researchers estimate 70% of groundwater is contaminated.</p><p>Profits, however, could come under pressure from rising global input costs, Gupta said.</p>