Waters Corp inaugurates $16 mn GCC in Bengaluru

The New York Stock Exchange-listed company already has 430 employees in India across its eight sites and has added another 300 for its new GCC in Bengaluru on the build-operate-transfer model with its partner Infosys. The roles will primarily focus on software engineering, technology and product development, data analytics, and information technology. Globally, it has a headcount of over 8,000 employees across 35 countries. Its revenues stood at $2.97 billion as of 2022.