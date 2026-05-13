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WazirX launches crypto futures trading, will expand in phases

WazirX Futures will have a maker fee of 0.02 per cent and a taker fee of 0.04 per cent.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 15:42 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 15:42 IST
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