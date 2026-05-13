<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wazirx">WazirX</a> on Wednesday announced the launch of crypto futures trading, bringing crypto derivatives to Indian traders with a fee structure that makes professional-grade trading accessible to everyone.</p><p>WazirX Futures will have a maker fee of 0.02 per cent and a taker fee of 0.04 per cent. Among Indian crypto exchanges, this is the lowest fee, with no volume threshold required to access it. Users can also access Futures directly with INR, without converting to USDT before opening a position, WazirX claimed.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Crypto industry for balanced regulatory environment.<p>"Futures trading in India has meant high fees unless you are a large-volume institutional trader. We have changed that baseline. A trader starting out on WazirX Futures gets the same fee rate as an institutional trader on most other platforms. The aim is to provide a robust platform with low fees for futures traders," said Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX.</p><p>WazirX Futures is also linked to the platform's ongoing restructuring. Futures trading will generate further profits from platform operations and be directed toward additional recoveries for eligible creditors who hold Recovery Tokens. This is on top of the 85 per cent fund distribution already completed, the crypto exchange said.</p><p>WazirX Futures will be expanded in phases, based on liquidity, risk controls and user readiness.</p>