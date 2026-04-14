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We maintain zero-tolerance approach: Infosys over alleged misconduct at Pune office

Social media posts claim women employees at Infosys BPM in Pune face harassment.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 17:15 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 17:15 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsPuneInfosyscompanies

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