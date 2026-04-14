<p>Following a social media post that allege some misconduct at Infosys Pune BPM unit, IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infosys">Infosys</a> on Tuesday said the company maintains a zero-tolerance approach to any form of harassment or discrimination and that the company is committed to providing a safe, inclusive, positive, and respectful workplace in all jurisdictions in which it operates.</p><p>“Infosys is aware of some social media posts claiming that women employees at Infosys BPM in Pune are facing harassment," Infosys in a statement said, adding that the company has well-established policies and robust mechanisms in place to address any concerns, in line with applicable laws.</p>.'AI is a culture and change transformation, and not just a technology shift': Satish H C, Executive Vice President at Infosys.<p>"Any issue that is reported is treated seriously and investigated by an independent committee, as per our robust processes. In addition, there are proactive multi-channel preventive programs including ‘speak-up’ culture that encourages employees to report any concerns. Infosys remains committed to upholding the highest standards of ethics, integrity, and workplace conduct, aligned with its Code of Conduct," the statement added.</p><p>A social media post, which is now deleted on X, tagged Maharashtra leaders and alleged incidents at the Pune BPM facility. Soon, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane replied saying 'noted'.</p><p>This comes at a time when sexual harassment allegations at TCS Nashik is rocking the IT industry.</p>