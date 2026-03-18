<p>Bengaluru: Weaver Services Private Limited on Wednesday announced the completion of a two-tranche capital raise totalling Rs 1,450 crore. This is the largest dedicated capital raise in the country's affordable housing finance segment in recent years, Weaver claimed.</p><p>The capital will fund Weaver’s acquisition of a 75.01 per cent controlling stake in Centrum Housing Finance Limited (CHFL), the housing finance arm of Centrum Capital Limited.</p><p>Premji Invest, which backed Weaver in its founding round and has now increased its commitment significantly, co-led the latest Rs 950 crore raise alongside Lightspeed Venture Partners (Lightspeed).</p>.MUFG to acquire 20% stake in Shriram Finance for Rs 39,618 crore.<p>“There are roughly 100 million households in India that need a home and can afford one. Most of them will never get a mortgage from a traditional bank. Weaver Services was built to change that,” Satrajit Bhattacharya, Promoter and Executive Vice Chairman, Weaver Services said.</p><p>Weaver and Morgan Stanley have also entered into definitive agreements for Weaver to acquire Morgan Stanley’s remaining 24.99 per cent stake in CHFL.</p><p>“India’s housing finance market remains deeply underpenetrated, creating a large, long-duration opportunity at the intersection of technology and financial inclusion. Weaver’s AI-driven underwriting stack and deep domain expertise will help make financing accessible and affordable to borrowers from all walks of life," Anuvrat Jain, Partner, Growth Investments, Lightspeed.</p>