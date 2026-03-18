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Weaver Services Private Limited announces completion of two-tranche capital raise totalling Rs 1,450 crore

Weaver and Morgan Stanley have also entered into definitive agreements for Weaver to acquire Morgan Stanley’s remaining 24.99 per cent stake in CHFL.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 13:39 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 13:39 IST
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