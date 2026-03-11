Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

West Asia Conflict: Aramco asks buyers for dual loading nominations amid Hormuz crisis, sources say

Shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz remains largely halted due to the US-Israeli war on Iran, disrupting supply flows from the Gulf.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 09:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 09:28 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us