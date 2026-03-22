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West Asia conflict: Financial impact yet to be fully felt; check unnecessary expenses, Air India CEO tells staff

Air India and Air India Express have been grappling with operational disruptions like other airlines since the start of the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran on February 28.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 09:35 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 09:35 IST
Business NewsAviationAir IndiaWest Asia

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