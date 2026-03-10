Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

West Asia crisis | Iran war deals double blow to Indian airlines already hit by Pakistan airspace ban

Air India and IndiGo did not operate ‌64% of their 1,230 scheduled flights to the Middle ​East, Europe and North America in the last 10 days, Cirium data shows.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 14:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 14:24 IST
Air IndiaIndigoWest AsiaAirspace

Follow us on :

Follow Us