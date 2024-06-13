WeWork India marks entry in Chennai

Chennai: WeWork India, the country’s largest flexible workspace provider, on Thursday marked its entry in Chennai with the opening of its co-working space.
Spanning across 130,000 sq ft of space and 2,000 seats across two floors, the massive building is WeWork India’s 55th building in the country over the past seven years during which the company has expanded to eight cities with Chennai being the latest.
With over 90,000 desks and over 70,000 members, the company’s long-term sustainable expansion is indicative of the growing demand for flexible workspaces in India.
At Olympia Cyberspace, the dynamic workspace includes state-of-the-art amenities like event spaces, wellness rooms, F&B markets, and quiet spaces among others.
“WeWork Olympia Cyberspace marks a pivotal moment in our expansion across south India. This strategic entry underscores the immense potential of Chennai's talent pool, robust IT sector, and flourishing manufacturing base,” Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India, said.
He said the company is building for India, and Chennai's dynamic ecosystem perfectly aligns with our vision of empowering businesses of all sizes, from budding startups to established global hubs.
“We are committed to fostering innovation and growth across the country, by providing flexible, inspiring workspaces and a comprehensive suite of services,” he added.
As a rapidly growing economic hub in South India, Chennai has emerged as a thriving business landscape among freelancers, entrepreneurs, enterprises as well as Global Capability Centres.
WeWork India’s ongoing expansion across cities further underscores its reliability as a brand, and commitment towards building robust relationships with key stakeholders such as landlords, IPCs, and members, the company said.
Published 13 June 2024, 14:24 IST