WeWork India marks entry in Chennai

Chennai: WeWork India, the country’s largest flexible workspace provider, on Thursday marked its entry in Chennai with the opening of its co-working space.

Spanning across 130,000 sq ft of space and 2,000 seats across two floors, the massive building is WeWork India’s 55th building in the country over the past seven years during which the company has expanded to eight cities with Chennai being the latest.

With over 90,000 desks and over 70,000 members, the company’s long-term sustainable expansion is indicative of the growing demand for flexible workspaces in India.