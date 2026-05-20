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WFH and then a 4 am mail: Tech giant Meta begins laying off 8,000 employees amid AI transformation

Janelle Gale, the company’s head of human resources, told employees this week that they should work from home.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 06:11 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 06:11 IST
Business NewsTechnologyMetaArtificial Intelligencelayoffscompanies

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