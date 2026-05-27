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Concise summary of key highlights
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French spirits giant Pernod Ricard faces regulatory and tax challenges in India, its largest market.
Key points
• Federal tax demand
Pernod faces a $300 million tax demand for allegedly undervaluing Scotch imports over a decade to pay lower tariffs.
• Antitrust allegations
India’s antitrust watchdog is investigating Pernod for allegedly colluding with retailers to exclude rivals.
• Delhi liquor licence ban
Pernod was barred from renewing its Delhi liquor sale licence in 2023, citing investigations, leading to significant losses.
• Enforcement Directorate probe
Pernod is under scrutiny for allegedly colluding in illegal profits from Delhi’s 2021 liquor licence auction.
• Business continuity strain
Pernod claims prolonged tax disputes since 1994 have hindered investment and disrupted supply chains in India.
Key statistics
$300 million
Tax demand amount
$23 million
Alleged illegal profits in Delhi
Since 1994
Duration of tax disputes
Biggest by volume
Pernod's market ranking in India
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Published 27 May 2026, 07:32 IST