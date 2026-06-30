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WhatsApp rolls out usernames to boost privacy, allowing contact without phone numbers

'Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch this feature,' WhatsApp said in a blog post.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 15:22 IST
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