WhatsApp rolls out usernames to boost privacy, allowing contact without phone numbers

<p>New Delhi: Meta-owned <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/whatsapp">WhatsApp</a> has announced a major privacy upgrade with the introduction of usernames, allowing its users to connect and message each other without sharing their phone numbers.</p><p>The messaging platform on Monday said that users can now reserve unique usernames ahead of a wider rollout later this year. Once fully launched, people will be able to find and message others using only their chosen handles, addressing a long-standing privacy concern for many users.</p><p>"Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch this feature," WhatsApp said in a blog post.</p>.WhatsApp now supports usernames; Here's how to reserve your name before anyone else does.<p>The move is designed to make the app safer and more convenient, particularly for group chats, first-time connections, and interactions with new acquaintances. Users will have the option to keep their phone numbers hidden when messaging someone for the first time via a username.</p><p>To reserve a username early, users on the latest version of the app can go to Settings > Account > Username. WhatsApp has also introduced a built-in username generator to help users select an available handle.</p><p>The messaging app clarified that there will be no public directory to browse username suggestions.</p><p>"People will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time. To help control who can reach you on WhatsApp with your username, we've built an optional username key that others will need to know to message you," the blog post stated.</p><p>Once the feature is fully launched, users who have enabled a username will no longer have their phone numbers visible when messaging a person or business for the first time.</p><p>The feature will be rolled out gradually over the coming months, and users will receive in-app notifications when it becomes available in their respective countries, the company said.</p>