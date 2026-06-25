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WhatsApp's pick of Indian fintech founder signals scale of payment ambitions

Shah's appointment comes alongside Meta's $900 million investment in his fintech venture CRED, a Bengaluru-based credit card management company.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 10:32 IST
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