White collar hiring in travel industry perks up by 22% this year

"The hospitality industry is witnessing an extraordinary hiring surge, due to various factors like the World Cup in India that has sparked an increase in leisure travel, with supporters and visitors travelling to the country to watch the matches. This inflow of visitors has resulted in a huge demand for lodging and services, leading hotels and resorts to increase their staffing levels,” Somesh Agarwal, chairman and managing director at Radisson Blu Palace Resort, Udaipur said, adding that the festive season will bring further spike in travel, fueling the need for additional workforce in the hospitality industry.