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Who is Claire Mazumdar, named by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as her successor for Biocon?

Claire, 37, who is Kiran's niece, is the founding chief executive of Bicara Therapeutics, a biotech firm incubated by Biocon.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 04:27 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 04:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakacompaniesBiocon

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