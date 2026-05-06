<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kiran-mazumdar-shaw">Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw</a>, founder and chairperson of Biocon, has formally identified her niece Claire Mazumdar as her successor, outlining a five-year succession roadmap for the biotechnology group.</p><p><br><strong>Who is Claire Mazumdar?</strong></p><p>Claire, 37, is the founding chief executive of NASDAQ-listed, <a href="https://www.bicara.com/team/claire-mazumdar/">Bicara Therapeutics</a>, a biotech firm incubated by Biocon. She is the daughter of Ravi Mazumdar, brother of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and Catherine Rosenberg.</p><p>A biotechnology specialist, Claire has led Bicara since 2018 and steered the company from inception to its listing on the NASDAQ in 2024. The company debuted at a valuation exceeding $800 million and has since grown to a market capitalisation of more than $1.6 billion.</p><p><br>Bicara’s lead programme, a bifunctional antibody therapy targeting head and neck <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cancer">cancers</a>, is currently undergoing global clinical trials, a milestone Mazumdar-Shaw cited as proof of Claire’s leadership capabilities in the global biotech space.</p>.Biocon aims to be the global leader in insulin business.<p>Claire holds a bachelor’s degree in Biological Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a PhD in Cancer Biology from Stanford University School of Medicine, and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.</p><p><br>Before founding Bicara, she worked at Third Rock Ventures and Rheos Medicines, where she was involved in biotech company creation and strategic partnerships.</p><p><br>Claire also serves on the boards of Relay Therapeutics and Noora Health.</p><p>She is married to Thomas Roberts, an oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in the United States.</p><p><br>Mazumdar-Shaw has made it clear that the transition will be gradual and that she has no immediate plans to step away from leadership.</p><p>“I am not hanging up my boots anytime soon, but I want Claire to succeed me in a very phased manner,” she told <em>Reuters</em>.</p>. <p>Speaking to <em>Fortune India</em>, she added: “I am the sole owner of Biocon, and I need to make sure that I put it in good hands. I have seen my niece Claire as my successor, because I think she has proved to me that she can run a company.”</p>