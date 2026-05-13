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Why RBI cancelled the licence of Mumbai-based Sarvodaya Co-operative Bank

Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on May 12, 2026, it said in a statement.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 03:57 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 03:57 IST
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