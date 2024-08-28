Will strive to make SBI most valued financial institution: Chairman Setty

Seeking support of all employees, he said, "we are fortunate to be living at a time when our motherland is evolving from being a 'developing' to a fully developed country - with deep structural changes in the nature of our economy, financial markets maturing fast and resultantly, India achieving a pole position in the comity of nations. This is India's decade and I want it to be SBI's decade too."

It is the greatest of honours to be chosen to lead such a dynamic and resilient organization, he said, adding, "I am committed to navigating our path forward with the same care and consideration as those of my early steps. Together, we will continue to evolve, innovate, and achieve new heights." Setty assumed charge as the chairman of SBI on Wednesday. He succeeds Dinesh Khara, who superannuated from services on August 27.