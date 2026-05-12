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Winston cigarette maker Imperial warns of costs from prolonged Iran war but keeps outlook steady

The ‌Winston and Davidoff cigarette and blu vape maker ‌on Tuesday reported losses of 16 basis ‌points in market share in the first half across its core markets.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 07:44 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 07:44 IST

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