<p>New Delhi: Srinivas Pallia, the Chief Executive officer and Managing Director of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Wipro">Wipro</a>, drew a total remuneration of $ 5.29 million (approximately Rs 49.64 crore) in the financial year 2025-26, according to the company's annual report.</p>.<p>Pallia's total compensation of $ 5,290,568 included $ 1.65 million in salary and allowances, $ 1.05 million in commission and variable pay, $ 2.47 million in other benefits, and $ 108,464 in long-term compensation.</p>.<p>In April 2024, Pallia took the helm of Wipro as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, taking charge from Thierry Delaporte.</p>.AI is now becoming infrastructure of intelligence, says TCS chairman N Chandrasekaran .<p>Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad A Premji took home a total compensation of $773,213 (about Rs 7.25 crore) during the same period. There were no stock options granted to Premji in fiscal year 2026.</p>.<p>Premji and Pallia are entitled to a commission at the rate of 0.35 per cent on incremental consolidated net profits of the company over the previous fiscal year, the report said.</p>.<p>Chief Financial Officer Aparna C Iyer drew a remuneration of $717,749 (about Rs 6.73 crore) in FY26.</p>.Cognizant CEO's pay jumps 18% to $19 million in 2025.<p>Pallia's remuneration places him between his larger peers at rival IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Infosys%20">Infosys </a>CEO and MD Salil Parekh emerged as the highest-paid among the three, drawing a total remuneration of Rs 82.60 crore in FY26.</p>.<p>Meanwhile,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=%20TCS%20"> TCS </a>CEO and MD K Krithivasan took home a total remuneration of Rs 28 crore in 2025-26. </p><p>(With PTI inputs)</p>