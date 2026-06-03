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Wipro CEO Pallia takes home Rs 49.6 crore in FY26

Pallia's total compensation of $ 5,290,568 included $ 1.65 million in salary and allowances, $ 1.05 million in commission and variable pay, $ 2.47 million in other benefits, and $ 108,464 in long-term compensation.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 07:28 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 07:28 IST
India NewsTCSWiproInfosysbusinessCEOcompaniesRevenue

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