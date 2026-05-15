<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wipro">Wipro </a>on Friday said its acquisition of Olam Group’s IT and digital services business, Mindsprint, has been concluded following the completion of relevant regulatory approvals. The Mindsprint acquisition was announced on April 6, as a part of Wipro’s 8-year strategic transformation deal win from Olam Group, a $50 billion food and agri‑business headquartered in Singapore, employing nearly 40,000 people, and majority owned by Temasek Holdings.</p><p>Wipro said the engagement with Olam Group expands Wipro’s farm‑to‑fork capabilities, scaling the impact of Wipro Intelligence across the food and agri‑business industry.</p> .Wipro board approves its biggest-ever Rs 15,000 crore share buyback at Rs 250 apiece.<p>Mindsprint’s deep domain expertise and IP‑led solutions, particularly across supply chain and commodity trading, combined with Wipro’s consulting‑led and AI‑powered capabilities, aim to unlock growth opportunities, catalyse innovation, and drive market‑ready transformation for Olam Group and Wipro’s global clients.</p><p>“We are pleased to welcome the leadership team, employees, and clients of Mindsprint to Wipro. Our strategic engagement with Olam Group, combined with the acquisition of Mindsprint, strengthens Wipro’s position in the areas of supply chain and commodity trading, as well as the global food and agri‑business sector, and expands our ability to deliver AI‑powered, IP‑led, and domain‑centric transformation at scale,” said Vinay Firake, Chief Executive Officer of Wipro’s APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa) Strategic Market Unit.</p> .<p>Suresh Sundararajan, Chief Executive Officer of Mindsprint, said, “This acquisition marks an important milestone in Mindsprint’s journey. Becoming part of Wipro provides our teams with a global platform, greater scale, and access to deep consulting, engineering, and AI-powered capabilities. Our strong domain expertise in food, agri-business, and supply chain-intensive industries, combined with Wipro’s global reach and technology leadership, creates a powerful opportunity to deliver differentiated, end-to-end transformation for clients."</p><p>Mindsprint employs over 3,200 professionals and has been an enabler of Olam Group's digital transformation journey. Under the terms of the transaction, Mindsprint has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Wipro, operating as 'Mindsprint, a Wipro Company'.</p>