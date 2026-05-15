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Wipro completes acquisition of Olam Group’s Mindsprint

Wipro said the engagement with Olam Group expands Wipro’s farm‑to‑fork capabilities, scaling the impact of Wipro Intelligence across the food and agri‑business industry.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 15:47 IST
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