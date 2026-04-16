<p>New Delhi: Wipro on Thursday reported 1.89 per cent decline in March quarter FY26 consolidated net profit at Rs 3,501.8 crore.</p>.<p>The IT company's profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 3,569.6 crore.</p>.<p>Revenue from operations rose 7.6 per cent to Rs 24,236.3 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, according to a regulatory filing.</p>.Wipro wins $1 billion contract with Olam Group, to acquire Mindsprint for $375 million.<p>As compared to previous December quarter, profit and revenue rose by 12.2 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.</p>.<p>For full fiscal year 2025-26, Wipro recorded a net profit of Rs 13,197.4 crore, reflecting a marginal 0.47 per cent increase from 2024-25. FY26 revenue stood 3.96 per cent higher at Rs 92,624 crore.</p>.<p>“Advancements in AI are reshaping client priorities and creating new opportunities for us to partner more deeply to deliver value-driven outcomes. To strengthen our position in an AI-first world, we are pivoting to a services-as-a-software model through the AI Native Business & Platforms unit. Our strategic deal with the Olam Group further reflects the decisive investments we are making to capture opportunities at scale,” Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said.</p>.<p>Shares of Wipro settled 0.19 per cent higher at Rs 210.20 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.</p>.<p>Financial results were announced post-market hours. </p>