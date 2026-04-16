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Wipro Q4 profit slides 1.8% to Rs 3,502 crore

For full fiscal year 2025-26, Wipro recorded a net profit of Rs 13,197.4 crore, reflecting a marginal 0.47 per cent increase from 2024-25. FY26 revenue stood 3.96 per cent higher at Rs 92,624 crore.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 11:34 IST
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