<p>Bengaluru: IT services company <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wipro">Wipro</a> on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a multi-year contract with insurance and financial services provider TruStage's retirement services business.</p><p>As part of this engagement, Wipro will transform TruStage's core retirement services operations and technology stack through an integrated approach that delivers seamless digital experiences, business agility, and increased efficiencies that aims to support TruStage in driving higher client satisfaction and foster product innovation, Wipro said in a statement.</p><p>Led by Wipro's Consulting team, the IT services firm will work with TruStage to build a long-term strategic innovation roadmap to help TruStage achieve its goal of building a future-forward retirement services business.</p><p>Leveraging Wipro Intelligence—a unified suite of AI‑powered platforms and solutions—combined with TruStage's domain expertise in wealth management and retirement services, Wipro will deliver an integrated transformation programme spanning business process and IT services, technology infrastructure management.</p><p>Wipro also aims to establish an integrated global operating model to manage TruStage's broader vendor ecosystem.</p><p>"Retirement planning is crucial to the middle market consumers we serve," said Chris Copeland, Chief Business Officer at TruStage. "Many of them face unique challenges when it comes to preparing for their financial futures. Our work with Wipro marks a significant step forward in that mission, as we modernise our retirement business and enhance the customer experience for those who have traditionally been underserved by the industry," he added.</p><p>Srini Pallia, CEO and MD, Wipro Limited, said, "Customer expectations in financial services are changing, with a growing demand for simpler, more digital‑first experiences. Through Wipro Intelligence and our consulting‑led approach, we look forward to helping TruStage accelerate decision‑making, enhance customer experience, and build a foundation for long‑term growth."</p>