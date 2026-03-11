Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Wipro signs multi-year contract with TruStage

Wipro also aims to establish an integrated global operating model to manage TruStage’s broader vendor ecosystem.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 14:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 14:23 IST
Business NewsWiprocompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us