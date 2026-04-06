<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wipro">Wipro</a> has won a $1 billion contract with Olam Group, a $50+ billion food and agri-business headquartered in Singapore.</p><p>The firm said in a filing that the eight-year engagement with Olam Group will exceed $1billion in contract value, with a committed spend of $800 million.</p><p>As part of this broader engagement, the firm will acquire Mindsprint, Olam Group’s IT services arm, for $375 million. The transaction is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026.</p><p>Olam Group employs nearly 40,000 people and is majority-owned by Temasek Holdings.</p><p>Sunny Verghese, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Olam Group, said, “We are pleased to partner with Wipro on our transformation journey. Wipro’s scale, consulting‑led approach, innovation investments, and Wipro Intelligence position it well to advance Olam Group’s mission‑critical programmes and drive scalable outcomes."</p><p>As Olam Group accelerates its journey towards being more agile, future‑ready, and in line with our priorities under the Re-organisation Plan to sharpen focus on core businesses and maximise shareholder value, we are bringing together the strengths of Mindsprint with Wipro. Mindsprint’s deep expertise in the food and agri-business industry, combined with Wipro’s global capabilities, creates powerful synergies for growth and end‑to‑end transformation across the value chain, Verghese added.</p><p>As part of the engagement, the fourth-largest IT services firm will partner in an end-to-end transformation through a consulting-led and AI-powered approach.</p>.Wipro Q3 net profit declines 7% to Rs 3,119 crore.<p>“Wipro’s strategic engagement with Olam Group is an important step in expanding our farm‑to‑fork capabilities and scaling the impact of Wipro Intelligence across the food and agri‑business industry,” said Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. </p><p>"By bringing Mindsprint’s deep domain expertise and IP-led solutions, together with Wipro’s consulting-led and AI-powered capabilities, we aim to unlock growth opportunities, catalyze innovation, and drive market‑ready transformation for Olam Group and our global clients across the industry," Pallia added.</p><p>Headquartered in Singapore and founded in 2007, Mindsprint provides technology and digital transformation services across enterprise applications, data & analytics, digital platform engineering, customer experience, cloud & infrastructure, cybersecurity, and business process services.</p><p>Mindsprint has a global workforce of over 3,200 employees across India, Singapore, the US, the UK and the Middle East. The company has a strong Food and Agri-business domain experience, supply chain transformation capabilities, and proprietary IP-driven solutions. Its consolidated revenues in CY25 stood at $135.6 million.</p><p>Under the terms of the acquisition of Mindsprint by Wipro, Mindsprint will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Wipro.</p>