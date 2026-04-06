Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Wipro wins $1 billion contract with Olam Group, to acquire Mindsprint for $375 million

The firm said in a filing that the eight-year engagement with Olam Group will exceed $1billion in contract value, with a committed spend of $800 million.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 11:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 April 2026, 11:59 IST
Business NewsWiprocompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us