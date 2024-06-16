With 30% topline growth, Godrej Appliances expects to join billion-dollar club in FY25

According to Nandi: "We are expecting a 30 per cent increase, aiming for close to Rs 8,000 crore."

Asked if Godrej Appliances would become a billion-dollar company by the end of FY25, Nandi said, "Yes, we are expecting to reach that target."

Godrej Appliances operates in segments such as air conditioning, refrigerators, washing machines and kitchen appliances such as microwave ovens.