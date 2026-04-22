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World's top condom maker Karex to raise prices sharply as Iran war strains supply chain

The Malaysia-based firm said they are also seeing a surge ⁠in condom demand as rising freight costs and ‌shipping delays have left many ​of its customers with lower stockpiles than usual.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 07:27 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 07:27 IST
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