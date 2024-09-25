Wow Momo to go public in 2 years: CEO

Chennai: Fast-food chain Wow Momo Foods plans to go public within two years, its CEO said, as the popular dumpling brand aims to replicate the rapid expansion of Domino's Pizza in the world's most populous country.

India's Rs 41,816 crore fast-food sector has seen significant growth, driven by rising demand among low- and middle-income families.

Valued at Rs 2,503 crore with a network of 650 stores, Wow Momo plans to become the first major local fast-food chain to go public, riding on this shift in consumer behavior.

Tiger Global-backed Wow Momo, which reported revenue of nearly Rs 480 crore for the fiscal year ending in March, is aiming to double its revenue to Rs 1,000 crore over the next 30 months, co-founder and CEO Sagar Daryani told Reuters late on Tuesday.