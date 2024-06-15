Elon Musk's X chases sacked Australian employees to return money as it 'overpaid' them

Elon Musk’s social media platform X is asking its former Australian employees to return their entitlements as the company claimed it had overpaid them.

X citing a 'conversion error' asked its employees who were sacked almost 18 months ago to repay the amount ranging up to $70,000. According to a The Sydney Morning Herald report, some employees have also received legal notices.

The TSMH report had access to an official mail from X’s Asia Pacific human resources department, which said, "It has come to our attention that you received a significant overpayment in error in January 2023."