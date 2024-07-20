Yes Bank Q1 net profit surges 46.7% on lower provisions

Mumbai: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday reported a 46.7 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 502 crore for the June 2024 quarter, helped by a reduction in provisions.

The city-headquartered bank's core net interest income rose 12.2 per cent to Rs 2,000 crore. Its net interest margin stayed flat at 2.4 per cent.

The deposits, on which a good part of the system is struggling, were up by over 20 per cent.