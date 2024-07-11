Yes Bank’s Rs 41,760 cr stake said to attract lenders from the West Asia, Japan

By Baiju Kalesh, Preeti Singh and Saikat Das

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC is among potential suitors for a roughly Rs 41,760 crore stake in India’s Yes Bank Ltd., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The West Asian lender is weighing a bid for as much as a 51 per cent stake in Yes Bank, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. The stake sale has also drawn preliminary interest from Japan, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., although it remains unclear how strong their appetite for a deal is and whether they will proceed, the people said.

Yes Bank shares jumped as much as 8.5 per cent on Thursday, the biggest intraday gain in almost a week. The stock has climbed about 25 per cent this year, giving the Mumbai-based lender a market value of Rs 83,515 crore.