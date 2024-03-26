Zee Entertainment forms committee to review business performance

The move comes after Zee has had entertainment deals fizzle out in recent months, with a $10 billion merger with the Indian unit of Japan's Sony scrapped and a $1.4 billion cricket broadcasting agreement with the Walt Disney -owned Star India that Zee quit.

The committee has also advised that Zee's management reduce expenditure at its Bengaluru-based Technology and Innovation Centre by 50 per cent for fiscal 2025, the company said.

Expenses at the facility in the last year stood at Rs 600 crores, Zee said.