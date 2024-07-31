Zee Entertainment reports Q1 profit on subscriber growth

Bengaluru: India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a first-quarter profit on Wednesday, led by growth in its subscriber base.

The broadcaster reported a consolidated net profit of $14.1 million (Rs 118 crore) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 534.2 million rupees a year ago.

The company's subscription revenue increased 9 per cent to 9.87 billion rupees, boosting its total income by nearly 8 per cent.

Zee is among India's biggest players in the country's media and entertainment industry where the likes of Reliance Industries and the Adani Group are expanding their presence.