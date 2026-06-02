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Zee launches sports channel Unite8 Sports after approval from I&B Ministry

Four channels - Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD - have gone live across more than 500 cable and distribution platforms nationwide.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 15:58 IST
Business NewsZEELMinistry of Information and Broadcastingcompanieszee

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