Zomato extends its 'restaurant services hub' offering pan-India

New Delhi: Online food ordering and delivery platform Zomato on Thursday said it is expanding its 'restaurant services hub', a one-stop solution to help restaurants in scaling up, across the country.

Through its restaurant services hub, Zomato currently offers services related to staffing and licensing essentials to restaurants.

In the last six months, the restaurant services hub has already serviced over 3,200 restaurants and it will be extended to all restaurants across India, irrespective of their arrangement with Zomato, the company said in a statement.