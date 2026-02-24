<p>New Delhi: LAT Aerospace, founded by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zomato">Zomato</a> founder<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deepinder-goyal"> Deepinder Goyal </a>and its former COO Surobhi Das, has acquired Sharang Shakti, an early-stage defence robotics startup based in Gurugram, to build shared technology for sensing, navigation and control systems.</p>.<p>In a post on X on Tuesday, Goyal stated that the intent is to build in-house capabilities and deploy them across both defence and civil programmes over time.</p>.<p>Goyal resigned as the Managing Director and Group CEO of Eternal -- parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit -- last month to pursue what he termed "new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation".</p>.<p>He was appointed as the Vice Chairman of Eternal.</p>.<p>"LAT Aerospace has acquired Sharang Shakti, an early-stage defence robotics startup based in Gurgaon. This is our first move toward building indigenous defence capabilities alongside our long-term mission of developing next-generation civil aviation platforms from India," Goyal wrote on X.</p>.<p>He observed that while civil aviation and defence are often viewed as separate sectors, the core technology stack is shared across autonomy, perception, sensing, navigation, guidance, and control systems.</p>.<p>"By bringing Sharang Shakti into LAT, we are building these capabilities in-house, from first principles, with the intent to deploy them across both defence and civil programs over time. Slowly but surely," Goyal concluded.</p>.<p>Founded in January 2025 by Goyal and Das, LAT Aerospace is building a new generation of Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) aircraft - engineered to operate from compact air-stops rather than conventional airports. </p>