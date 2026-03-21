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Zomato hikes platform fee to Rs 14.90 per order

Rival Swiggy has been charging about Rs 14.99 platform fee from users.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 02:00 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 02:00 IST
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