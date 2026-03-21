<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zomato">Zomato</a> on Friday hiked platform fee charges to Rs 14.90 per order, a 19% jump, from Rs 12.50, which it charged earlier.</p>.<p>Rival Swiggy has been charging about Rs 14.99 platform fee from users. Zomato last hiked its platform fee in September 2025 to Rs 12, from Rs 10, and again revised it to Rs 12.50.</p>.Zomato increases platform fee by 19.2% per order amid rising crude oil prices.<p>The move is to strengthen the platform's financial performance, and also comes at a time when crude prices are increasing amid the West Asia conflict. Food delivery majors might also begin increasing delivery charges, considering the increase in crude prices. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Zomato parent Eternal, said it received demand order notice with respect to short payment of tax with interest and penalty thereon. </p><p>"For the period April 2019 to March 2020 issued by Additional Commissioner, CGST Gurugram Commissionerate, Gurugram, confirming GST of Rs 4,97,99,769 with interest as applicable; and for the period April 2022 to March 2023 issued by Assistant Commissioner, Ranchi, confirming GST of Rs 5,99,95,835 with interest of Rs 2,69,98,126 and penalty of INR 59,99,583," it said in a filing.</p>