<p>Food delivery platform <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Zomato">Zomato</a>, owned by Eternal Ltd, on Friday announced an increase in platform fee to Rs 14.9 from the existing Rs 12.5 per order. This in a hike of 19.2 per cent every order. </p><p>The price hike comes amid rising crude prices, which could affect operations of Zomato-listed restaurants and its delivery partners.</p>.Swiggy, magicpin, Zomato see food delivery regain growth momentum in December quarter .<p>Zomato had last hiked it's platform charge in September 2025. The company's rival Swiggy charges a fee of Rs 14.99 per order.</p><p>The latest hike comes at a time when Rapido recently launched its food delivery service, Ownly, in Bengaluru. The urban mobility company said it will not charge any additional fees from customers or restaurants apart from a delivery fee. This could put pressure on on existing players, especially as customers have increasingly raised concerns over multiple charges added to food delivery orders.</p>