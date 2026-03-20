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Zomato increases platform fee by 19.2% per order amid rising crude oil prices

Zomato had last hiked it's platform charge in September 2025. The company's rival Swiggy charges a fee of Rs 14.99 per order.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 11:18 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 11:18 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsZomatoFood Delivery

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