Zomato introduces food expense management platform 'Zomato for Enterprise'

In a post on micro-blogging platform X, formerly Twitter, Goyal shared that over 100 top companies are already using ZFE, and their feedback has helped shape this initiative. "Excited to introduce Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE), a platform designed for companies to solve food expense management. A lot of Zomato orders placed by corporate employees are business-related and need to be reimbursed by the company. The reimbursement process is cumbersome and time-consuming."