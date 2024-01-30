JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Zooom to relaunch services with Delhi-Ayodhya flight on Jan 31

'We are delighted to announce the relaunch of Zooom, with services connecting Ayodhya and Delhi. Zooom is dedicated to enhancing regional connectivity in India,' the airline's CEO Atul Gambhir said.
Last Updated 30 January 2024, 16:14 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Domestic airline Zooom will relaunch its services on Wednesday, with a flight from the national capital to Ayodhya.

The first flight will deploy Bombardier CRJ 200ER aircraft for services on the Delhi-Ayodhya route, which has already emerged as one of the country's most sought-after spiritual tourism hotspots, the airline said in a release on Tuesday.

The inaugural passenger flight will depart from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 31.

"We are delighted to announce the relaunch of Zooom, with services connecting Ayodhya and Delhi. Zooom is dedicated to enhancing regional connectivity in India," the airline's CEO Atul Gambhir said.

In September 2023, aviation regulator DGCA renewed the flying permit of Zexus Air Services. Earlier, it was operating as Zoom Airlines.

After launching operations in February 2017 with a CRJ aircraft, the Gurugram-based airline had stopped operations in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 January 2024, 16:14 IST)
Business NewsAviationAyodhyaAirlines

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT