<p>Zydex Paints has introduced silicate mineral paint technology, a breathable and durable system that protects walls from moisture related damage while enhancing long term building performance.</p><p>Unlike conventional paints that primarily form a surface film, Zydex’s silicate mineral paint chemically bond with the substrate. This creates a breathable surface that allows trapped vapour to escape, helping reduce dampness, peeling and surface damage commonly seen during high-moisture conditions, the company said in a statement. </p> .<p>"At Zydex, our focus is to make silicate mineral paint technology more accessible and relevant for Indian buildings. With strong customer acceptance, we see significant opportunity to scale this category further. This technology-led approach has seen strong market acceptance, with Zydex Paints recording repeat purchases and growing interest among builders and architects,”Dr Ajay Ranka, Chairman & MD, Zydex Group, said. </p><p>"Silicate mineral paint technology offers a fundamentally different mechanism by bonding with the substrate and enabling breathability, which is critical in preventing moisture-related damage, " Moulik Ranka, Managing Director, Zydex Group, said. </p>