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Zydex Paints introduces silicate mineral paint

Unlike conventional paints that primarily form a surface film, Zydex’s silicate mineral paint chemically bond with the substrate.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 21:17 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 21:17 IST
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