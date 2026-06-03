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Competition Commission of India targets beauty pageants with scrutiny of Mrs India Inc

The CCI's analysis of agreements submitted by a ⁠contestant showed they ‌contained 'onerous terms', it said in Wednesday's order.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:43 IST
Business NewsBeauty pageantCompetition Commission of India

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