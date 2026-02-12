<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/competition-commission-of-india">Competition Commission of India</a> (CCI) has imposed a fine on Intel Corp, of Rs 27.38 crore, for indulging in anti-competitive actions regarding India-specific warranty policy for its Boxed Micro Processors (BMPs).</p><p>In a statement released on Thursday, the Competition Commission said the India-specific warranty policy was discriminatory compared to Intel's warranty policies in Australia, China, and the rest of the world.</p><p>The fine has been imposed on the company for abusing its dominant position in the market for BMPs for desktops in India.</p>.Qualcomm’s India teams drive 2nm chip design as company bets big on talent and AI.<p>The Commission also found the policy to have limited the choice of parallel importers and consumers, thereby causing an appreciable adverse effect on Indian consumers.</p><p>Considering the fact that the India-specific warranty policy was in place for eight years, the regulator imposed the penalty translating to 8 per cent of the average relevant turnover of Intel.</p><p>"However, considering the mitigating factors including the discontinuation of the aforesaid policy w.e.f. 01.04.2024, the Commission reduced the amount and imposed a penalty of Rs 27.38 crore on Intel," the release said.</p><p>Further, CCI has directed Intel to widely publicise the withdrawal of the impugned India-specific warranty policy, and submit a compliance report.</p>