Complete recovery in aviation sector only by 2022: Celebi Aviation

The aviation sector has been facing trying times because of Covid-19. Celebi Aviation, a Turkish ground-handling company that operates at seven big airports in India, expects the recovery from Covid-19 to be a long drawn affair. Murali Ramachandran, CEO-India, Celebi Aviation tells Sagar Kulkarni of DH that the company’s growth plans are on track and it may even put a bid for Air India Air Transport Services Limited, should the government offer it for sale. Edited excerpts:

How are you weathering the storm?

It has been pretty challenging. It took us by surprise. I think people did not take it seriously and assumed that things would start improving – most of us are optimists – we thought it would last a month or a month and a half and things would start improving, till it started getting more and more serious and started blowing up in everyone’s face here. This year is completely wiped out. Next year is going to be challenging because there is already a fairly devastating cocktail here. The fear of the virus plus a poor economy. There is a huge amount of uncertainty and we don’t know how things will pan out. We had hoped that things would start improving by July, August, but it doesn’t seem like anything is going to improve before October. So, this is pretty concerning.

The traffic volumes have been low at international airports. What are the new solutions that you have adopted to recover and sustain the business?

When you are large, you get hit that much more. Companies like ours which do have a fairly strong balance sheet, are able to withstand this to some extent. But it is not too long that we may start having challenges in cash flows. Even now, there is a fair amount of burn happening. How are we dealing with it differently? There is no quick fix answer to this. We have to recalibrate our fixed costs because we are very labour intensive and a capital intensive business. We have a large amount of airport associated costs like rentals, obligations due to the licenses we have got. So, we continue to engage with our airport operators to see what kind of discounts we can get on these costs. But, even they are badly impacted.

Has Covid-19 impacted your growth plans?

No. We remain invested in the business. We have a fairly aggressive and robust vision and we won’t get pulled on by such a scenario. We are also bidding for Airport Authority of India tenders that are going on. If Air India Air Transport Services Ltd. comes out with a pre-bid document, we will show interest. The valuations may change a bit in the short term for these businesses, but we remain interested, our vision remains intact, our growth in India would be viable in the medium to long term. We will not let Covid hit our drive to grow in India.

What were your expectations from the government?

We had a lot of expectations when the recovery packages were being announced, but we were disappointed that aviation has not got anything meaningful. Right now, it is all about how we are able to mitigate our expenses, reduce our cash burns, cut down those costs. Most governments around the world have given wage support for the aviation industry, but unfortunately, we couldn’t get any such help. We know this is not a permanent situation, aviation will bounce back. But it should not happen that by the time it bounces back, you don’t have the real stakeholders to run the show.

How would a loan moratorium announced by the government help?

Unfortunately, the moratorium may help us a little bit in terms of the existing situation. It is just accumulating additional interest. We have huge amounts of investments here, so we cannot afford to do that.

It may help some small businesses, but it may only make our liabilities look larger as we go forward.

For us, our workforce is the most critical asset. We do not want to lose them. Give us options to legally be able to give them something. There should be some sort of a subsistence package, which we should be allowed to leverage on. Like the IT industry has the bench system. So, when the swing starts coming back, we can start getting people back in their full-time role.

When do you expect recovery?

The government is trying to create these air bubbles. This will create some sort of a procedural, credible process to make travel happen. Our projections tell us that there may be 35-40% recovery to pre-Covid levels by December or so.

I expect complete recovery by 2022 or ‘23. Domestic aviation may recover a bit earlier. If the vaccine comes out and confidence rolls back and there is no resurgence of the virus, then things can be activated in another eight months or so.