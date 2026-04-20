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Consolidation likely at higher levels in markets

The sustainability of the next leg of the rally will largely depend on developments in global geopolitics and macroeconomic stability.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 21:04 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 21:04 IST
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