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Consumption driving growth, predictable policies key for India's GDP: Nirmala Sitharaman

The finance minister urged banks to focus on the physical contact with customers as they go global and digital.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsFinanceNirmala SitharamanmarketGDPgrowthbankpolicies

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