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Core infra sector growth dips to 7-month low of 0.5% in May

The key infra sector, as measured by the Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI), had posted 1.8% growth in April. In May 2025, it stood at 1.2%.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 18:14 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 18:14 IST
Business NewsEconomy

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