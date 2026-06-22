Core infra sector growth dips to 7-month low of 0.5% in May

<p>New Delhi: Core infrastructure sector output growth dipped to a 7-month low of 0.5% in May, dragged down by sharp contraction in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/energy">energy sector</a>, even as construction-related segments showed positive momentum, official data released on Monday showed.</p><p>The key infra sector, as measured by the Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI), had posted 1.8% growth in April. In May 2025, it stood at 1.2%.</p><p>The May numbers were the lowest since October 2025, when it posted a contraction of 0.1%. This is also the second worst in 21 months.</p><p>Five of the eight sectors recorded a decline in output during the month of May, when compared with the same month last year.</p>.Core infra sector growth rises to 1.7%.<p>Coal output dipped by 9.3%, the steepest contraction among all. Refinery products, which has the highest weight in the index, posted 8.7% contraction in output, the sharpest decline in 42 months, partly reflecting the fallout of the West Asia crisis.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">Crude oil</a> production declined by 4.6%, while natural gas output dipped by 4.9% YoY during the month under review, as per data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.</p><p>Fertiliser production in May was 0.9% lower, when compared with the same month last year. Despite the decline, fertiliser production in May was comparatively better than the previous two months.</p><p>The cumulative fertiliser output in April-May 2026 was 4.5% lower, when compared to the corresponding period of last year. However, strong momentum was witnessed in power and construction-linked sectors.</p><p>Electricity was the strongest performer, growing 8.7%, suggesting resilient power demand. Cement grew 8.4%, pointing to continued strength in construction and infrastructure activity. Steel sector grew by 5.0%, reinforcing the positive signal from infrastructure-linked sectors, SBI Research said in a note.</p>.Core infra sectors growth slows down to 4% in January.<p>“Electricity recovered strongly in April and May 2026, helping keep the overall index positive,” it said.</p><p>“The growth in electricity generation improved to a 19-month high of 8.7% in the month, aided by high temperatures as well as a favourable base; this ensured that overall core output growth remained in positive territory in the month,” said Rahul Agrawal, Principal Economist, ICRA.</p><p>“Given the tepid performance of the core sector in May 2026, IIP growth is likely to weaken to 2-3% in the month, from 4.9% in April 2026,” he said.</p>