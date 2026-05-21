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Core infra sector growth rises to 1.7%

Cement production grew by 9.4% year-on-year. Steel production increased by 6.2%, while electricity output in April was 4.1% higher, compared to the same month last year.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 23:34 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 23:34 IST
EconomybusinessSteelinfra issues

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