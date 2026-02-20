<p>New Delhi: India's eight key infrastructure sectors' output slowed down to 4 per cent in January, according to official data released on Friday.</p>.<p>It was 5.1 per cent in January 2025 and 4.7 per cent in December 2025.</p>.Core infra sectors grow by 3.7% in December.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">Crude oil</a> and natural gas output recorded negative growth in January.</p>.<p>During the April-January period of this fiscal, the output of these sectors grew by 2.8 per cent against 4.5 per cent recorded during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.</p>