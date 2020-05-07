Coronavirus: 51% people feel home delivery of liquor is the safest way, says survey

With large crowds gathering at liquor shops without following social distancing in many parts of the country, 52% citizens want the state to take steps for home delivery of liquor in red zones to prevent the spread of COVID-19, says a survey.

Fifty-two percent of citizens surveyed said the administrations should implement a solution for home delivery of liquor in red zones to prevent the spread of COVID-19 due to crowds at liquor vends,16% said the shop-opening time should be extended while 23% said police must be deployed to ensure social distancing. Nine percent was unsure about it, says the survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform.

After hundreds of posts and comments highlighted the concerns about opening up of liquor shops, crowd mismanagement, risk of COVID-19 spreading, LocalCircles conducted a survey to understand from the citizens how should the sale of liquor work in red zones in their opinion. The survey received 8,078 responses from various parts of the country.

In many places across India, queues as long as one km were seen in front of liquor shops with anxious tipplers gathering to buy their preferred brand. This made residents living in these areas worried as people have been standing very close to each other, increasing the chances of the spread of COVID-19 virus, says the survey.

Citizens strongly feel that delivering liquor at the consumer’s doorsteps, just like other products, is the only way to stop the high-risk gathering of people around liquor stores. This will ensure that the number of people who gather in front of the liquor vends will go away while at the same time, excise revenue will keep flowing for the Government, says the survey.

Chhattisgarh and Punjab governments have announced the home delivery of liquor.