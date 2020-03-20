Coronavirus: Air India to cut salaries of employees for 3 months

Public sector airline Air India has decided to implement a 10% cut in the allowances of all its employees in a bid to tide over the stress arising out coronavirus epidemic.

"It was agreed to implement a 10% deduction in Allowances (excluding Basic pay, house rent allowance, and Variable Dearness Allowance) in respect of all employees, except Cabin Crew, for a period of three months effective March 2020 salary," said an internal office order accessed by DH.

An emergency 'Executive Management Committee' held on Wednesday, the order on which was issued on Friday.

The airline has also decided to recover all its dues from the government. "Special Drive to be undertaken to recover all pending dues from Government Departments in a time-bound manner. Aggressive action is required by the concerned offices in the Region as well at the Headquarters to collect the amount by the end of current financial year 2019-2020," the order further read.

The airline will also be renegotiating its existing agreements with lessors and hotels.

The airline has also decided to discontinue the services of magazines, newspapers, cold/wet towels, and blankets to its travellers with immediate effect.