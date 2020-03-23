Coronavirus: Auto majors halt production, to give employees pay

Auto majors Ford India, Hero India and Fiat Chrysler on Sunday announced halting operations in its units in India due to COVID-19 spread even as employees in the unorganised sectors stared at losing jobs and livelihood amid several places witnessing a partial lockdown.

Several companies are already on work from home mode while several states have already ordered shutting of shopping malls, theatres and parks to contain the spread of COVID-19.

While auto majors have already asked its executives to work from home, Ford India announced closure of its Chennai and Gujarat plants from March 22 to March 29, with full pay to employees.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) also said it will halt production at its plant near Pune till March 31. It has also announced that all its employees will get their salary for this period. Hero MotoCorp also will be suspending operations in at all its manufacturing facilities until March 31.

Last week, Tata Motors said it was rapidly scaling down activity at its car factory in Maharashtra and could close down operations if concerns aggravates.

While organised sector employees may not lose much, apprehensions are being expressed by unorganised sector employees about losing income during the period of lock-down.

On Tuesday, Agencies providing security guards said they were increasingly being "asked to withdraw" most of the personnel from establishments like shopping malls and hotels, prompting Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) to approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking relief.

Modi himself had advised people to pay domestic workers, guards and others even if they could not come for work while the government has issued orders not to cut salary of contractual and outsourced staff, who basically are employed as helpers in government offices and cannot come for work till April 4.

Another set of affected people were the migrant workers, with the scene from Mumbai railway stations showing people from north India waiting for trains to their home towns due to shutting down of establishments and loss of jobs.

Demands have been raised from several quarters for paid sick leave for workers and employees who have to stay away from work due to COVID-19. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury asked the government what it was doing to mitigate the crisis faced by the majority of India that cannot ‘work from home’ and survive on their daily earnings.

"They are already facing the brunt of the current economic recession, before COVID-19. It is clear that the poor and the marginalised will suffer the most due to the shutdown. What is the government doing about making surplus foodgrains available to the marginalised sections?" Yechury said.

Concerns were also raised in Parliament about impact of COVID-19 situation on the workers, especially in unorganised sectors.

During the Janata Curfew, the supporters of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Delhi displayed posters demanding social protection for workers and proper facilities for medical workers.